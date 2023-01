WATCH: Massive snow avalanche near Baltal in Jammu and Kashmir |

Jammu and Kashmir: A snow avalanche occurred near Baltal, Zojila in the Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district. There have been no reported losses.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: A snow avalanche occurred near Baltal, Zojila in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district. No loss has been reported. pic.twitter.com/BdGLhOEOhz — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.