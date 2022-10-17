Watch: Man who allegedly vandalised cars at DCW chairperson's residence held, sings '4 bottle vodka' song at police station

New Delhi: A man, who allegedly attacked DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal's residence and vandalised her cars, was seen singing "Chaar bottle vodka" when held by police officials. The video filmed in the backdrop of a New Delhi-based police station showed the accused aggressively singing and grooving to the Yo Yo Honey Singh-Sunny Leone song. His inappropriate dressing and behaviour were caught on camera.

Watch:

The man who vandalised cars at the residence of @SwatiJaiHind earlier today. 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/0yaN6XAusT — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) October 17, 2022

Earlier this month, videos showing miscreants climbing the wall of the Miranda House had gone viral. Maliwal had taken to Twitter to say that a stranger attempted to break into her house as well as ruin her and her mother's car. She also mentioned that no one was home because she and her mother were out working.

अभी कुछ देर पहले मेरे घर पर कोई हमलावर घुस आया और उसने हमला किया। मेरी और मेरी माँ की गाड़ी बुरी तरह से तोड़ दी और घर में घुसने की कोशिश की। शुक्र है मैं और मेरी माँ दोनो घर पे नहीं थे, वरना पता नहीं क्या होता! कुछ भी करलो, मैं डरूँगी नहीं। @DelhiPolice को कम्प्लेन कर रही हूँ। pic.twitter.com/yQZSoMJl8s — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 17, 2022

She refused to place blame for the attack on anyone and instead said that she would be reporting it to Delhi Police.