e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWatch: Man who allegedly vandalised cars at DCW chairperson's residence held, sings '4 bottle vodka' song at police station

Watch: Man who allegedly vandalised cars at DCW chairperson's residence held, sings '4 bottle vodka' song at police station

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

New Delhi: A man, who allegedly attacked DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal's residence and vandalised her cars, was seen singing "Chaar bottle vodka" when held by police officials. The video filmed in the backdrop of a New Delhi-based police station showed the accused aggressively singing and grooving to the Yo Yo Honey Singh-Sunny Leone song. His inappropriate dressing and behaviour were caught on camera.

Watch:

Earlier this month, videos showing miscreants climbing the wall of the Miranda House had gone viral. Maliwal had taken to Twitter to say that a stranger attempted to break into her house as well as ruin her and her mother's car. She also mentioned that no one was home because she and her mother were out working.

She refused to place blame for the attack on anyone and instead said that she would be reporting it to Delhi Police. The CBI on Monday started questioning Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged scam in Delhi excise policy being probed by it, officials said.

Read Also
Miscreants break into DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal's house, vandalise car; narrates ordeal on...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi appreciates launching of Hindi MBBS books in MP, says 'Will bring big positive change'

PM Modi appreciates launching of Hindi MBBS books in MP, says 'Will bring big positive change'

Watch: Man who allegedly vandalised cars at DCW chairperson's residence held, sings '4 bottle vodka'...

Watch: Man who allegedly vandalised cars at DCW chairperson's residence held, sings '4 bottle vodka'...

Watch video | Congress Prez polls: Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge vote in Karnataka

Watch video | Congress Prez polls: Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge vote in Karnataka

Miscreants break into DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal's house, vandalise car; narrates ordeal on...

Miscreants break into DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal's house, vandalise car; narrates ordeal on...

Manish Sisodia reaches CBI headquarters for questioning in excise policy case

Manish Sisodia reaches CBI headquarters for questioning in excise policy case