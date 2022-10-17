Miscreants break into DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal's house, vandalise car; narrates ordeal on Twitter, check pics,

e-Paper Get App
The chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women took to Twitter to say that a stranger attempted to break into her house as well as ruin her and her mother's car.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 12:19 PM IST
In a disturbing incident, Swati Maliwal, the chairwoman of the Delhi Commission for Women, had her home broken into on Monday, and someone else also vandalised the cars she had parked there. She refused to place blame for the attack on anyone and instead said that she would be reporting it to Delhi Police.

The chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women took to Twitter to say that a stranger attempted to break into her house as well as ruin her and her mother's car. She also mentioned that no one was home because she and her mother were out working.

She has filed a complaint with the Delhi police about the incident.

Earlier, Swati wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur seeking the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from reality show Bigg Boss over allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by several women during the #MeToo movement.

In her letter to Thakur, the DCW chief called it unfortunate that Sajid Khan was allowed to participate as a housemate in Salman Khan's reality show.

"This apparently gives him an undue opportunity to whitewash his wrongs and be re-launched amongst Indian audiences," she said.

