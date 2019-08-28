Watch: Man kisses Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi got some public love, maybe a little too much, from a man during his visit to Kerala's Wayanad.
A video shared by news agency ANI shows that a young man kissed Rahul Gandhi during a conversation. However, Gandhi scion appeared too shocked by the kiss and tried to get away from the young man. This can be also be called as a major security breach of Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Wayanad.
In the video, Rahul, dressed is in a grey T-shirt, sitting in the passenger seat of his car and greeting people out of the car window. A few seconds into the video, a man in a blue shirt is seen shaking hands with Rahul Gandhi, starts hugging him and kisses the former Congress president's cheek. The man is then seen being pulled away by a person who is out of the video's frame.
Rahul Gandhi is visiting Wayanad to monitor flood relief work in his constituency. Wayanad was hit by several landslides during this year's monsoon and Rahul Gandhi has been visiting flood relief camps and reviewing rehabilitation work in the region.
