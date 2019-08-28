Watch: Man kisses Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi got some public love, maybe a little too much, from a man during his visit to Kerala's Wayanad.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows that a young man kissed Rahul Gandhi during a conversation. However, Gandhi scion appeared too shocked by the kiss and tried to get away from the young man. This can be also be called as a major security breach of Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Wayanad.