Watch: Kerala Governor faces protests at Kannur University over CAA

On Saturday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan faced unprecedented protests from some delegates during his speech at the Indian History Congress.

A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media in which it can be seen that some delegates protested after the governor spoke about the anti CAA agitations in various parts of the country. Kerala Governor can be heard saying that "You have every right to protest. But you cannot shout me down". He also said, "when you shut the door for debate and discussion, you are promoting violence."