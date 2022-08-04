WATCH: Irregularities carried out by BALCO in Chhattisgarh's Korba must be probed, says Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey | Video Screengrab

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Rajya Sabha Member Saroj Pandey levelled serious allegation of irregularities and financial fraud carried out by Bharat Aluminum Limited Company (BALCO), established in Korba and demanded an impartial probe to bring out the truth, while raising the issue in Parliament in Delhi on Thursday.

When BALCO’s 51% share was disinvested and given to Sterlite Company under the Central Government Disinvestment Policy in 2000, the company’s production was 1 lakh per tons, said Pandey and now the company was showing it is making production of 5 lakh aluminum per tons. Despite the production being enhanced by five times, still the management is showing that the company is running in loss. It has been shown as a loss making enterprise, the MP questioned.

Not only this, the company also illegally acquired several government and tribal lands by establishing nexus with local administration.

Secondly, it is also not providing any benefits to local youth, instead of putting them on payroll, they were hired by the petty contractors.

The MP demanded an impartial probe, as the matter was also raised by local MLA Nanki Ram Kanwar in Chhattisgarh assembly.

Despite serious allegations of fraud and carrying out irregularities were levelled against BALCO, the public relation officer of BALCO refused to make any comment on it.

In this context, BJP also released a press release and demanded an impartial probe in the BALCO case.