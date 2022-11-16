WATCH: Indonesian President Joko Widodo symbolically hands over G20 Presidency to PM Narendra Modi as Summit ends |

On November 16, the Indonesian President Joko Widodo symbolically hands over the G20 Presidency to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day while talking about the digital trandormation, Modi said India's experience in the past few years has shown that if digital architecture is made widely accessible, it can bring about socio-economic transformation.

In a session on digital transformation, the prime minister said the principle of "data for development" will be an integral part of the overall theme of India's upcoming G-20 Presidency.

India will assume G20 Presidency for one year, beginning December 1, 2022.

"Digital transformation is the most remarkable change of our era. The proper use of digital technologies can become a force multiplier in the decades-long global fight against poverty," Modi said.

"Digital solutions can also be helpful in the fight against climate change - as we all saw in the examples of remote-working and paperless green offices during the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

The prime minister said these benefits will be realised only when digital access is truly inclusive and when the use of digital technology is really widespread.

"Unfortunately, till now we have seen this powerful tool only from the criteria of simple business, keeping this power tied in the ledgers of profit and loss," he said.

"It is the responsibility of us G-20 leaders that the benefits of digital transformation should not be confined to a small part of the human race," he noted.

Modi said digital use can bring scale and speed and transparency can be brought into governance.

"India has developed digital public goods whose basic architecture has in-built democratic principles. These solutions are based on open source, open APIs, open standards, which are interoperable and public," he said.