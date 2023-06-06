WATCH: Indian Navy's Indigenously Developed Heavy-Weight Torpedo Strikes Underwater Target |

In a breakthrough achievement for the Indian Navy, an indigenously developed Heavy Weight Torpedo successfully engaged an underwater target after its launch on Tuesday. "It is a significant milestone in Indian Navy's & DRDO's quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain," said Indian Navy in a statement.

A Navy spokesperson said that the successful engagement of an underwater target by an indigenously developed Heavy Weight Torpedo wass a significant milestone in the Indian Navy's and Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain.

"This showcases our commitment to Future Proof Combat Readiness through," the spokesperson added.

Second Test Within Two Weeks

This is the second sea-level test in a fortnight. Last month, the Navy tested an advanced missile from the destroyer INS 'Mormugao'. The missile, known as 'Sea Skimming', hit the target floating in the sea from below. According to the Indian Navy, the missile is capable of hitting its target up to a distance of 300 km.

In another indigenous move just a week ago, India carried out a successful training launch of Medium-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-1 from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.

Missile Capable of Engaging Targets with Precision

The Defence Ministry informed that the missile was capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision. The training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.

According to the Ministry, the DRDO is working on a Technology Transfer Policy under which successfully tested products were being transferred to Indian industries for mass production by signing a Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology. Till now, the DRDO has signed 670 such agreements.

(with inputs from IANS)