Historic Moment: MiG-29K makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant (WATCH)

The Indian Navy on Thursday shared a video from its official Twitter account marking a “historic milestone” for the defense forces, which witnessed a maiden night landing of MiG-29K on INS Vikrant.

The Indian Navy said that this achievement is yet another step towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

“#IndianNavy achieves another historic milestone by undertaking maiden night landing of MiG-29K on @IN_R11Vikrant indicative of the Navy’s impetus towards #aatmanirbharta. #AatmaNirbharBharat @PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia", the Indian Navy's wrote on Twitter.

The Indian Navy stated that the challenging night landing trial on India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant demonstrates the, “resolve, skill and professionalism of the Vikrant crew and the Naval pilots.”

Watch the video here:

INS Vikrant is the first aircraft carrier to be built in the country and was constructed in Kerala by the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). The ship on Saturday docked for the first time at the newly built berthing facility of Karwar Naval base. This development under Project Sea Bird aims to enhance the ship-berthing capacity of the Karwar Base.

Read Also MCA Rathod Trophy: Payyade and MIG CC move into Rathod Trophy final