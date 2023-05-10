MCA Rathod Trophy: Payyade and MIG CC move into Rathod Trophy final

Mumbai: Payyade Sports Club and MIG Cricket Club registered contrasting semi-final victories in the John Bright CC organized MCA Rathod Trophy Under-25 Invitation T20 cricket tournament 2022-2023, played at the Parsee Gymkhana ground on Wednesday.

In the first semi-final, MIG CC produced a determined fighting show and managed to snatch a tight 18-run win against Parsee Gymkhana and in the other semi-final match, a dominant Payyade SC posted a comfortable 6-wicket victory against Shivaji Park Gymkhana.

Batting first, MIG CC were bowled out for 163 runs in 19.5 overs. MIG batters Vedant Murkar 30 runs, Atharva Ankolekar 27 run, Om Keshkamat 21 runs and Sheesh Shetty 20 runs propped the innings, while Parsee Gymkhana bowlers Yash Singh 2/24, Omkar Mandrekar 2/34 and A. D'Souza 2/35 shared the wickets. Parsee Gymkhana failed to chase the modest target and managed to score just 145 for 7 wickets from the stipulated 20 overs. Yash Ramchandani 38 runs, Sarvesh Patil 27 runs, Rushikesh More 27 runs and Siddharth Singh 21 runs made small contributions, but it was not good enough to overhaul the opposition total. Shreyas Gurav 2/23, Pragnesh Kanpillewar 2/23 and Atharva Ankolekar 2/24 put the brakes on the rival batters.

Payyade bowlers Anurag Pandey (3/21) and Prayag Kumar (2/30) did well to restrict Shivaji Park Gymkhana to 147 for 8 wickets. Pratik Shukla 48 runs and Roop Kumar Yadav 40 runs were the Gymkhana’s top run-scorers. Later, Payyade easily chased down the required runs scoring 148 for 4 wickets in 15.3 overs. Opener Gautam Waghela hit a half-century 52 runs and Japjeet Singh scored 41 runs before Sourabh Singh made 22 runs to see their team cross the finish line and progress to the final against MIG CC.

Brief scores (semi-finals): MIG Cricket Club 163 all out, 19.5 overs (Vedant Murkar 30, Atharva Ankolekar 27, Om Keshkamat 21, Sheesh Shetty 20; Yash Singh 2/24, Omkar Mandrekar 2/34, A. D'Souza 2/35) beat Parsee Gymkhana 145 for 7, 20 overs (Yash Ramchandani 38, Sarvesh Patil 27, Rushikesh More 27, Siddharth Singh 21; Shreyas Gurav 2/23, Pragnesh Kanpillewar 2/23, Athrava Ankolekar 2/24). Result: MIG CC won by 18 runs.

Shivaji Park Gymkhana 147 for 8, 20 overs (Pratik Shukla 48, Roop Kumar Yadav 40; Anurag Pandey 3/21, Prayag Kumar 2/30) lost to Payyade SC 148 for 4, 15.3 overs (Gautam Waghela 52, Japjeet Singh 41, Sourabh Singh 22; Kunal Suratkar 2/17, Satyam Chaudhary 2/18). Result: Payyade SC won by 6 wickets.