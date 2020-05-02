Watch: Indian Armed Forces emotional tribute for corona warriors

On Saturday, Indian Armed Forces released a video expressing gratitude to COVID-19 warriors. The video was shared by a journalist on Twitter, the video which is titled "frontline warriors salute the COVID-19 warriors." In the background of the video patriotic song 'Saare Jahan Se Achcha' can be heard playing.
Earlier on Friday, Indian Army, Navy and Air Force announced that they will conduct activities on May 3 as a mark of gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors.
The activities would be in honour of COVID-19 warriors including doctors, sanitation workers, media and policemen, who continue to serve the country amid COVID-19 crisis, said Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday.
Addressing a press conference here along with three service chiefs, the CDS said: "On behalf of armed forces, we want to thank all COVID-19 warriors. Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys and media, which have been reaching out with the message of government on how to carry on with lives in difficult times."
The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct one flypast from Srinagar to Trivandrum and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat, while the Navy will have its warships deployed in formations in coastal areas in the evening on May 3.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)