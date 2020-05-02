Watch: Indian Armed Forces emotional tribute for corona warriors

Earlier on Friday, Indian Army, Navy and Air Force announced that they will conduct activities on May 3 as a mark of gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors.

The activities would be in honour of COVID-19 warriors including doctors, sanitation workers, media and policemen, who continue to serve the country amid COVID-19 crisis, said Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here along with three service chiefs, the CDS said: "On behalf of armed forces, we want to thank all COVID-19 warriors. Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys and media, which have been reaching out with the message of government on how to carry on with lives in difficult times."

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct one flypast from Srinagar to Trivandrum and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat, while the Navy will have its warships deployed in formations in coastal areas in the evening on May 3.