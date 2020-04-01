An Army Officer's tips to survive self-isolation and coronavirus lockdown

As soon as people heard the announcement of regarding a three-week lockdown by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, there were people from two schools of thought who began to comment. People from one school of thought were very happy with the announcement as they felt India would be able to sail through this phase, while people from another school of thought felt they will have to go through boredom.

There are many who I have seen getting frustrated, I have heard people wondering when this phase will end.

I would like to share a real story of my friend from the Indian Army to give a different perspective to this situation. The army officer was posted at Siachen Glacier. And while this may be a place many have heard of, or admired in pictures -- the perception changes when you are actually on ground.

Soldiers serving in the Indian Army get deployed in Groups of 6 at a time. They are completely isolated from the world, and live in igloos made of fiberglass panels that are no bigger than the size of a king-size bed. The only way to keep themselves warm is through small kerosene stoves.

Temperatures usually dip well below −50 °C, and touching anything made of metal with bare hands can cause severe frost bite within seconds. Even the sweat in your gloves freezes to become ice, sometimes leading to finger amputations. Fruits freeze to become as hard as cricket balls and potatoes can’t be dented even with hammers.

While he was posted there, my friends buddy was unfortunately martyred by enemy fire. At this time of emotional upheaval, there were additional problems. Due to the heavy snow and a blizzard that continued for 3 days, the body could not be airlifted.

What comes next is unimaginable: This friend of mine had no choice except to sleep in the igloo with his buddy’s dead body for the next 72 hours.