Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Despite lockdown, over 100 people congregate at Dargah in Ajmer yesterday

While the country is under lockdown and social distancing is being followed, an incident has come forth where over 100 persons congregated at a Dargah in Sarwad in Ajmer on Tuesday.

They had collected to offer chadar during Urs (annual ritual) organised at the Khwaja Fakruddin Dargah.

An FIR has been registered and six persons have been arrested. The area falls under the constituency of health minister of Rajasthan Dr Raghu Sharma.