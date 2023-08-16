WATCH: IAF Helicopter Carries Out Rescue Ops In Floot-Hit Himachal Pradesh, Saves Woman

The state of Himachal Pradesh has been hit by torrential rains and landslides. Pictures and videos of destruction has emerged from the state with various areas affected. Amid all the destruction caused by the downpour, landslides and cloudburst, rescue teams of the Indian Security Forces and NDRF are on the ground, doing their best to save lives. In a dramatic video that surfaced on Wednesday (August 16), an Indian Air Force (IAF) copter rescued a woman from the flood affected areas of Himachal Pradesh.

Watch: Rescue operation underway in flood affected areas of Himachal Pradesh by IAF helicopter.

Similar visuals of rescue and relief operations emerged from Himachal Pradesh and Shimla, which has been severely affected due to rains and landslides. Over 60 people lost their lives in the fresh floods and rain related incidents in three days in Himachal Pradesh.

Rescue operations

Indian Army columns have been deployed for flood relief operations in Shimla, Fatehpur and Indora areas of the State. The death toll in rain-related incidents in the State has risen to over 60 with the chief minster stating that the State has suffered a loss of around Rs 10,000 crore.

"It will take around one year for us to redevelop the infrastructure of the state," Chief Minister Sukhu said.

The chief minister on X (previously known as Twitter) shared a video of people being evacuated. More than 800 people were evacuated from the low-lying areas of Kangra near the Pong Dam.

Rescue operations continued in the Indora sub-divison of Kangra district to rescue and provide relief to victims of the flood. The affected people are being airlifted and shifted to safer places, officials said on Wednesday (August 16).