Himachal Pradesh: 8 Houses Collapse Due To Landslide In Shimla; Horrific Visual Surfaces

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is reeling under heavy rains for past few days. Incidents of floods and lanslides are on the rise in the state. Shimla was also hit due to a massive landslide caused due to heavy rains on Tuesday (August 15). Around eight houses collapsed and came crashing down due to the landslide in Shimla. The incident was caught on camera in which around eight houses were washed away due to landslides triggered by heavy rains. As per reports, around two people were killed after the eight houses collapsed in Krisha Nagar.

The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The incident that was captured is said to be from Krishna Nagar in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. It can be seen in the video that few houses came crashing down the hill after rainfall caused landslide in the area. A search and rescue operation is underway after the incident occurred. The death toll in Himachal Pradesh has reached around 60 due to heavy rains, floods, landslides.

As per officials, few residents are feared trapped under the debris of the collapsed houses. Teams of NDRF, SDRF, and also the state police personnel reached the spot to undertake the rescue operation. The authorities informed that around ten to fifteen houses have been vacated surrounding the area. People are being shifted to safer locations. The landslide is said to have occurred due to the uprooting of a tree.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also visited the areas affected due to landslide and floods in the state. The security personnel of the CM asked him not to visit the site personally as it might be risky, still he went to meet the people. There are reports that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the lanslide and flood affected state today. He will assess the situation in the landslide-hit state.

