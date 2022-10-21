Watch: 'I don't recognise him' Arnab Goswami reacts to Kunal Kamra's in-flight heckling | File

During an interview with ANI, Arnab Goswami was questioned about his 2020 in-flight incident involving stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. The journalist was surprised at how Arnab was non-reactive to the incident when it occurred. While putting forth the controversial scenario at place, she said in Hindi, "Even if a mosquito comes, you'll swat it. Anybody would swat it. You just sat there without reacting at all. How did you get that equanimity?"

In reply, Arnab recollected that he was watching a film, The Two Popes, when the chaos broke out, and felt that it was the securities' duty to manage the case. Thus, he mentioned not indulging into any action. "I don't recognise the individual you are speaking about. I thought there was a condition the individual had. I felt that it is not my job but the job of the security, and firstly felt that he was shouting at some else," Arnab added.

Arnab also revealed of watching the film at a higher volume on his headphones which kept him off from learning about the chaos. To jump into the comments on this incident, check the video between 1:37:25 and 1:39:00. Watch:

Following the incident from January 2020, Kamra was banned from flying from four different airlines - Air India, SpiceJet, GoAir and IndiGo.

