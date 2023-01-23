e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Gold worth Rs 85 lakh seized from passenger at Kochi airport; video surfaces

WATCH: Gold worth Rs 85 lakh seized from passenger at Kochi airport; video surfaces

The passenger was identified as Abdul, a native of Malappuram.

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Customs seizes gold worth Rs 32 crore at Mumbai airport; 7 held | ANI
Follow us on

Kochi: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department, on Sunday seized around 1978.89 grams of gold worth Rs 85 lakhs from a passenger at the Kochi airport.

The Customs department officials said that on the basis of profiling done by the officers of the AIU batch, one passenger was intercepted at the green channel who arrived from Kuwait in an Indigo's flight no. 6E-1758.

The passenger was identified as Abdul, a native of Malappuram.

During the examination of the said passenger, two rectangular-shaped packets containing gold in compound form, weighing 1978.89 grams were recovered and seized, the customs department said.

The passenger allegedly wrapped the contraband around his legs using black adhesive tapes, they said.

Further investigations are underway in the case.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Gold worth Rs 85 lakh seized from passenger at Kochi airport; video surfaces

WATCH: Gold worth Rs 85 lakh seized from passenger at Kochi airport; video surfaces

BBC documentary row: AMU students react to VC Tariq Mansoor's praise for PM Modi; Varsity defends...

BBC documentary row: AMU students react to VC Tariq Mansoor's praise for PM Modi; Varsity defends...

Ghaziabad: Instagram influencer fined ₹ 17,000 after her reel on highway goes viral

Ghaziabad: Instagram influencer fined ₹ 17,000 after her reel on highway goes viral

All is not well in Ladakh: Sonam Wangchuk urges PM Modi over climate severity

All is not well in Ladakh: Sonam Wangchuk urges PM Modi over climate severity

US launches new initiative to lessen wait time for Indian Visa applicants

US launches new initiative to lessen wait time for Indian Visa applicants