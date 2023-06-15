WATCH: Woman Among Four Attempt Suicide In Courtroom To Protest Against Gujarat HC Judge's Ruling

Instagram: lawmemesociety

Ahmedabad: In a dramatic turn of events, four individuals consumed phenyl in a courtroom of the Gujarat high court on Thursday. The act was a protest against the court's decision to grant anticipatory bail to a banker.

The individuals involved were identified as Jayshree Panchal, Shailesh Panchal, Hardik Patel, and Manoj Vaishnav. Prompt medical assistance was provided, and they were taken to Sola Civil Hospital, where their condition was declared stable.

The incident unfolded during the court proceedings and was captured on camera during the live-streaming of the session.

Mortgaging Panchals' house without their knowledge

The Panchals, who were complainants in a case of alleged cheating and bank fraud, had accused the general manager of Colour Merchant Cooperative Bank, Kinnar Shah, of extending a loan of ₹1.60 crore by mortgaging their house without their knowledge. The FIR was filed on January 13 at Anandnagar police station.

Shah had sought anticipatory bail in the case, and Justice Nirzar Desai granted him the relief. The emotional reaction of Jayshree Panchal, who consumed the liquid in protest, was followed by three others imitating her actions.

Authorities and police personnel swiftly intervened to prevent further consumption and ensure their safety.

The Gujarat High Court Advocates Association has emphasized the presence of emergency medical services on the court premises, ensuring immediate medical attention when needed.