 Karnataka: 4 members of family including two children die by suicide in hotel room, note found
A note was found in the hotel room where the bodies were found which indicated that the family was facing financial stress.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
Karnataka: 4 members of family including two children die by suicide in hotel room, note found | Pixabay

In a shocking incident, four members of a family including two children died allegedly by suicide in a hotel in Mangaluru.

A note was found in the hotel room where the bodies were found which indicated that the family was facing financial stress.

Man attempts suicide after killing his two children

Earlier, on Wednesday a man attempted suicide by hanging himself from a tree after strangulating his two children to death in Jharkhand's Jamtara. The accused dumped the children's bodies in a nearby forest.

The accused was identified as Manoranjan Marandi, a resident of Lakhanpur village in Jamtara district.

The deceased children were identified as three-year-old Suravali Marandi (3) and one-and-a-half-year old Shivram Marandi.

According to sources, villagers spotted the children's bodies in Birhara forest on Wednesday and the news spread like wildfire among the villagers.

Sources said that Marandi was found hanging from a tree in the same forest and was brought down by the villagers in an unconscious state.

