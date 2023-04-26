Watch: Former Bihar MP and murder convict Anand Mohan Singh surrenders at Saharsa jail

Former Bihar MP and muder convict Anand Mohan Singh surrendered at the Saharsa jail on Wednesday, a day after he was realesed on parole.

Anand Mohan was on parole for the marriage of his son and RJD MLA Chetan Anand. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attended the ceremony on April 24.

A massive controversy erupted in Bihar earlier this week after the state government amended its prison rules and issued a notification regarding the release of 27 prisoners, including former Lok Sabha member Anand Mohan, from jail.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who is Anand Mohan Singh?

Anand Mohan, the former RJD MP, is convicted for the murder of the then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah IAS, who was lynched by a mob in 1994.

Read Also IAS Association requests Bihar govt to rethink release of Anand Mohan Singh

Who is G Krishnaiah?

Krishnaiah, the then District Magistrate of Gopalganj, was killed when supporters of underworld don Chotan Shukla, carrying his dead body to the cremation ground, attacked his car and lynched him. Anand Mohan was part of the funeral procession and the police of Muzaffarpur charge sheeted him for provoking the supporters for the lynching.

A trial court had sentenced the Bahubali leader to death but he appealed in Patna High Court, which commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment. He had also appealed to the Supreme Court but it had upheld the high court verdict.

Besides Anand Mohan, 26 more persons were set for release, including another Bahubali leader Raj Ballabh Yadav who was serving a jail term in a rape case.