Central IAS Association requests Bihar govt to rethink release of Anand Mohan Singh |

The Central IAS Association on Tuesday expressed its "deep dismay" at the decision of Bihar government to release Anand Mohan Singh, the convict of the brutal murder of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G. Krishnaiah by a change in the classification rules of prisoners.

IAS association issues statement

In an statement, the New Delhi-based Association said that a convict of the charge of murder of a public servant on duty cannot be reclassified to less heinous category.

Amendment of an existing classification which led to release of convicted killer of a public servant on duty is tantamount to denial of justice, it said, contending that such dilution leads to impunity erosion in the morale of public servants, undermines public order, and makes a mockery of the administration of justice.

"We strongly request the state government of Bihar to reconsider its decision at the earliest," the statement said.

The Bihar government amended the law pertaining to prisoners and released 27 persons including Bahubali leader Anand Mohan Singh, who was undergoing life imprisonment in the murder of Krishnaiah on December 5, 1994.

About Krishnaiah's lynching

Krishnaiah was returning from Patna after an official meeting and he reached Muzaffarpur at a time when supporters of underworld don Chotan Shukla were carrying his dead body to the cremation ground. They attacked his car and lynched him. Anand Mohan was part of the funeral process and police of Muzaffarpur charge sheeted him for provoking the supporters for the lynching.