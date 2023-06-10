 WATCH: Fire Breaks Out In Train At Odisha's Rupsa Railway Station
ANIUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 02:52 PM IST
The train at Rupsa | ANI

A fire broke out in a compartment of goods train at Rupsa railway station in Balasore district on Saturday. The cause of the fire is yet to be known. However, the prompt action of the fire brigade personnel averted any untoward incident at the railway station. According to reports, a goods train carrying coal from West Bengal to Balasore was parked at Rupsa Junction when the station staff noticed smoke coming out of a compartment of the train in the morning.

Days after tragic accident near Balasore

The station authorities called in Odisha Fire Service personnel to prevent the fire from spreading to other wagons and the fire was brought under control by the fire brigades. "The goods train left for its destination after the fire was brought under control," sources said.

Last week, a tragic train accident happened in the Balasore district which took the lives of at least 288 people and caused injuries to over 1100 others in Balasore. The accident occurred when the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express collided with a stationary freight train, causing several coaches to derail onto the adjacent track. Subsequently, the Howrah Express, travelling from Yesvantpur to Howrah, collided with the affected carriages at high speed, resulting in further derailment.

