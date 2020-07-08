Watch: Epic Indian cartoon mocking Xi and backing Modi airs on Japanese TV

Recently, Japan was supposed to host Xi Jinping for an event, but cancelled over China’s treatment of Hong Kong and the subsequent laws that have been imposed in the former British colony.

“Senior members of the Liberal Democratic Party's two committees on foreign affairs drew up a draft resolution decrying the law, which took effect Tuesday and was quickly used to arrest protestors. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leads the party,” Japan daily Kyodo News reported.

Xi's visit included a summit with Prime Minister Abe as well as a meeting with Emperor Naruhito and a banquet at the Imperial Palace. However, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan has also been critical of China’s action in the Galwan Valley where at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed.