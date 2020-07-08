Watch: Epic Indian cartoon mocking Xi and backing Modi airs on Japanese TV

In what appears as direct support for India over the India-China conflict that finally de-escalated on Monday, a Japanese television channel aired an India Today cartoon that featured India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi being flanked by his counterparts from Japan, the United States and Russia, while China’s Xi Jinping is standing alone and sulking.
The cartoon titled So Sorry, and which is part of a series by India Today, shows Xi Jinping struggling with martial arts while his master looks on in frustration, much like the sequence of Po the Panda’s training at the hands of Master Shifu in the first Kung Fu Panda movie. PM Modi, meanwhile, with an Aatma Nirbhar sign behind him, is seen meditating and achieving his inner peace.
When an angry Xi tries attacking PM Modi, the prime minister splits into three and is seen standing with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Russia President Vladimir Putin, and US President Donald Trump. Xi Jinping meanwhile is seen all alone and sulking.
Recently, Japan was supposed to host Xi Jinping for an event, but cancelled over China’s treatment of Hong Kong and the subsequent laws that have been imposed in the former British colony.
“Senior members of the Liberal Democratic Party's two committees on foreign affairs drew up a draft resolution decrying the law, which took effect Tuesday and was quickly used to arrest protestors. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leads the party,” Japan daily Kyodo News reported.
Xi's visit included a summit with Prime Minister Abe as well as a meeting with Emperor Naruhito and a banquet at the Imperial Palace. However, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan has also been critical of China’s action in the Galwan Valley where at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed.
