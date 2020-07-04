Xi Nahi: Japan lawmakers seek cancellation of visit by China's Xi Jinping

Japan on Friday said that they will urge the government to cancel Chinese Premier Xi Jinping’s visit to Tokyo, citing concerns over Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong protestors under a new national security law.

“Senior members of the Liberal Democratic Party's two committees on foreign affairs drew up a draft resolution decrying the law, which took effect Tuesday and was quickly used to arrest protestors. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leads the party,” Japan daily Kyodo News reported.

Xi's visit included a summit with Prime Minister Abe as well as a meeting with Emperor Naruhito and a banquet at the Imperial Palace. However, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Japan expressed hope for a peaceful resolution of the ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops and asserted that it opposed any attempts to change the status quo on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

New Delhi has briefed Tokyo regarding the situation on LAC following a major showdown between Indian and Chinese troops last month in Galwan Valley area. Following the face-off, India had said that Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation.

"Had a good talk with Foreign Secretary (Harsh Vardhan) Shringla. Appreciated his briefing on the situation along LAC, including GOI's policy to pursue peaceful resolution. Japan also hopes for peaceful resolution through dialogues. Japan opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo," Japenese envoy Satoshi Suzuki tweeted on Friday.