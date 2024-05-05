Australia: Radicalised Teen Shot Dead By Cops In Perth After He Stabs A Man

Melbourne: A 16-year-old boy armed with a knife was shot dead by police after stabbing a man in the Australian west coast city of Perth, officials said Sunday. The incident occurred in the parking lot of a hardware store in suburban Willetton on Saturday night.

The teen allegedly attacked the man and then rushed at police officers before he was shot, Western Australian Premier Roger Cook told reporters on Sunday.

"There are indications he had been radicalized online," Cook told a news conference. "But I want to reassure the community at this stage it appears that he acted solely and alone," Cook added.

Counter-Terrorism Investigation By Police

Police and Australian Security Intelligence Organization agents have been conducting a counterterrorism investigation in the east coast city of Sydney since a 16-year-old boy stabbed an Assyrian Orthodox bishop and priest in a church on April 15th.

The boy has been charged committing a terrorist act. Six of his alleged associates have also been charged with a range of offenses, including conspiring to engage in or planning a terrorist act. All remain in custody.

Briefing Given To PM Albanese About The Stabbing

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had been briefed on the latest stabbing in Perth by Australia Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw and ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess, who heads the nation's main domestic spy agency.

"I'm advised there is no ongoing threat to the community on the information available," Albanese said in a statement. "We are a peace-loving nation and there is no place for violent extremism in Australia," Albanese added.

Police received an emergency phone call after 10 p.m. from a teenager saying he was going to commit acts of violence, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported. A man was found at the scene with stab wounds to his back, ABC reported. His condition was not immediately clear.