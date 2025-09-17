WATCH: Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa Performs Bhangra During 'Sankalp Walk' At India Gate On PM Modi's 75th Birthday

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa Performs Bhangra During 'Sankalp Walk' At India Gate On PM Modi's 75th Birthday (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 75th birthday on Wednesday, September 17. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated PM Modi's birthday with great enthusiasm. As part of PM Modi's birthday celebrations, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa performed Bhangra as CM Rekha Gupta and other ministers of the union territory participated in the Seva Sankalp Walk at the India Gate.

A video of Sirsa dancing to dhol beats surfaced online. In the video, the Delhi minister can be seen dancing with full enthusiasm to celebrate PM Modi's birthday.

Video of Sirsa Performing Bhangra:

#WATCH | Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa performs Bhangra as Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and other BJP leaders participate in the Seva Sankalp Walk at India Gate, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday. https://t.co/LFuhzEs9eh pic.twitter.com/B77RZrmeyw — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025

Sirsa also performed Akhand Path Sahib Bhog at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara earlier for PM Modi's birthday.

Meanwhile, Gupta and other Delhi ministers donated blood earlier on Wednesday morning after participating in the 'Seva Sankalp walk'.

CM Gupta told ANI that 75 new schemes would be given to the people of Delhi.

"PM Modi's birthday and the Seva Pakhwada began with a blood donation camp. It is the Delhi government's resolution that every drop of our blood is for the nation. During the 15-day Seva Pakhwada, we will give 75 new schemes to the people of Delhi on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday," she said.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Cabinet Ministers and other BJP leaders participate in the Seva Sankalp Walk at India Gate, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday. pic.twitter.com/XPjMNN2uaO — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025

Expressing happiness over the donation camp, Sirsa said it is the duty of people to contribute to service.

"A huge blood donation camp has been organised in Delhi today under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta. The Prime Minister serves the nation day and night, and in such a situation, it is our duty to contribute to that great service. I am very happy that our Chief Minister, our cabinet, our MLAs, party workers, and the people of Delhi have made a great donation today by donating blood on a large scale, marking the Prime Minister's birthday," Sirsa stated, as quoted by the news agency.

A 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, has also been planned to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday.

For the unversed, every year, PM Modi's birthday is celebrated as "Sewa Diwas" across India. The day is dedicated not to grand celebrations but to acts of service, charity, and social welfare, reflecting Modi's belief that true celebration lies in serving the nation and its people.