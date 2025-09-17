 WATCH: Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa Performs Bhangra During 'Sankalp Walk' At India Gate On PM Modi's 75th Birthday
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa Performs Bhangra During 'Sankalp Walk' At India Gate On PM Modi's 75th Birthday

WATCH: Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa Performs Bhangra During 'Sankalp Walk' At India Gate On PM Modi's 75th Birthday

As part of PM Modi's birthday celebrations, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa performed Bhangra as CM Rekha Gupta and other ministers of the union territory participated in the Seva Sankalp Walk at the India Gate.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa Performs Bhangra During 'Sankalp Walk' At India Gate On PM Modi's 75th Birthday (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 75th birthday on Wednesday, September 17. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated PM Modi's birthday with great enthusiasm. As part of PM Modi's birthday celebrations, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa performed Bhangra as CM Rekha Gupta and other ministers of the union territory participated in the Seva Sankalp Walk at the India Gate.

A video of Sirsa dancing to dhol beats surfaced online. In the video, the Delhi minister can be seen dancing with full enthusiasm to celebrate PM Modi's birthday.

Video of Sirsa Performing Bhangra:

Sirsa also performed Akhand Path Sahib Bhog at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara earlier for PM Modi's birthday.

FPJ Shorts
'Wanted To Be A Martyr...': 71-Year-Old George Zinn Charged After False Confession In Charlie Kirk Killing
'Wanted To Be A Martyr...': 71-Year-Old George Zinn Charged After False Confession In Charlie Kirk Killing
PM Vishwakarma Scheme: 30 Lakh Artisans & Craftsmen Registered, More Than 4.7 Lakh Loans Worth ₹41,188 Crore Approved
PM Vishwakarma Scheme: 30 Lakh Artisans & Craftsmen Registered, More Than 4.7 Lakh Loans Worth ₹41,188 Crore Approved
Karnataka Medical Education Dept Suspends 3 Doctors For Accepting Bribes While Serving As Members Of NMC Inspection Team
Karnataka Medical Education Dept Suspends 3 Doctors For Accepting Bribes While Serving As Members Of NMC Inspection Team
HBSE September Exam 2025 Hall Tickets Out; Here’s How To Download
HBSE September Exam 2025 Hall Tickets Out; Here’s How To Download

Meanwhile, Gupta and other Delhi ministers donated blood earlier on Wednesday morning after participating in the 'Seva Sankalp walk'.

CM Gupta told ANI that 75 new schemes would be given to the people of Delhi.

"PM Modi's birthday and the Seva Pakhwada began with a blood donation camp. It is the Delhi government's resolution that every drop of our blood is for the nation. During the 15-day Seva Pakhwada, we will give 75 new schemes to the people of Delhi on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday," she said.

Expressing happiness over the donation camp, Sirsa said it is the duty of people to contribute to service.

Read Also
‘Parishram Mein Jo Tapa, Usne Hi Toh Itihaas Racha…’ MP CM Mohan Yadav Extends Birthday Wishes...
article-image

"A huge blood donation camp has been organised in Delhi today under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta. The Prime Minister serves the nation day and night, and in such a situation, it is our duty to contribute to that great service. I am very happy that our Chief Minister, our cabinet, our MLAs, party workers, and the people of Delhi have made a great donation today by donating blood on a large scale, marking the Prime Minister's birthday," Sirsa stated, as quoted by the news agency.

A 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, has also been planned to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday.

For the unversed, every year, PM Modi's birthday is celebrated as "Sewa Diwas" across India. The day is dedicated not to grand celebrations but to acts of service, charity, and social welfare, reflecting Modi's belief that true celebration lies in serving the nation and its people.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On PM Modi's 75th Birthday, Rural Woman's Success Story From Jharkhand Reflects His Empowerment...

On PM Modi's 75th Birthday, Rural Woman's Success Story From Jharkhand Reflects His Empowerment...

WATCH: Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa Performs Bhangra During 'Sankalp Walk' At India Gate On...

WATCH: Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa Performs Bhangra During 'Sankalp Walk' At India Gate On...

How PM Modi's Financial Reforms & Inclusive Development Policies Are Driving India's Growth Story

How PM Modi's Financial Reforms & Inclusive Development Policies Are Driving India's Growth Story

Bengaluru Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Issued For Next Three Days; IMD Issues...

Bengaluru Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Issued For Next Three Days; IMD Issues...

PM Modi 75th Birthday: Rahul Gandhi, Shatrughan Sinha & Other Opposition Leaders Wish Prime Minister

PM Modi 75th Birthday: Rahul Gandhi, Shatrughan Sinha & Other Opposition Leaders Wish Prime Minister