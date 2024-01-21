Watch: DDC Member Slaps AAP Leader Jibran Dar Over 'Inciting Youth To Vote For Party' During Post-Cricket Match Ceremony In Kashmir

X

In a shocking incident, DDC (District Development Council) member Mohamad Ashraf slapped AAP leader Jibran Dar during the final ceremony of a cricket match in Kashmir. The purported video of the incident surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday afternoon and is going viral.

The video shows a heated verbal exchange between Ashraf and Dar before ending up in a physical altercation. In the video, Dar is heard saying, "You cannot come in between me...don't try to create a line," as Ashraf gets up from his seat and delivers a tight slap to the AAP leader.

Watch the video here:

DDC member Md Ashraf slapped AAP youth leader Jibran Dar during final ceremony of cricket match #kashmir #politics@gharkekalesh pic.twitter.com/N8yEy6vLaL — Furkan (@tweetbyfurkan) January 21, 2024

Ashraf urges Dar to limit discussions to sports

The argument apparently began when Ashraf accused Dar of attempting to engage with the crowd for political purposes. Dar responded by asserting his right to communicate with the public, stating, "Above the age of 18, the Government of India gives them the right to vote." Ashraf insisted that Dar should not instigate the crowd for political gain, urging him to limit discussions to sports.

The situation quickly escalated, with Dar insisting that he had every right to be present and engage with the public at a police-organized event. Ashraf accused Dar of disrupting the peace, alleging that he was seeking votes under the guise of participating in a police program.

In a tense moment captured in the video, Ashraf rises from his seat and slaps Dar, calling him a "nonsense man" who doesn't know how to talk to people. Dar immediately appeals to the police present at the scene, demanding Ashraf's arrest and warning them that the incident has been recorded on camera.

Dar confronts Ashraf, saying, "I will teach you a lesson." The video concludes with the situation unresolved,

As the video continues to circulate on social media, it has sparked outrage and calls for a thorough investigation into the incident.