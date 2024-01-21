 Watch: DDC Member Slaps AAP Leader Jibran Dar Over 'Inciting Youth To Vote For Party' During Post-Cricket Match Ceremony In Kashmir
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWatch: DDC Member Slaps AAP Leader Jibran Dar Over 'Inciting Youth To Vote For Party' During Post-Cricket Match Ceremony In Kashmir

Watch: DDC Member Slaps AAP Leader Jibran Dar Over 'Inciting Youth To Vote For Party' During Post-Cricket Match Ceremony In Kashmir

Dar immediately appeals to the police present at the scene, demanding Ashraf's arrest and warning them that the incident has been recorded on camera

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
X

In a shocking incident, DDC (District Development Council) member Mohamad Ashraf slapped AAP leader Jibran Dar during the final ceremony of a cricket match in Kashmir. The purported video of the incident surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday afternoon and is going viral. 

The video shows a heated verbal exchange between Ashraf and Dar before ending up in a physical altercation. In the video, Dar is heard saying, "You cannot come in between me...don't try to create a line," as Ashraf gets up from his seat and delivers a tight slap to the AAP leader.

Watch the video here:

Ashraf urges Dar to limit discussions to sports

The argument apparently began when Ashraf accused Dar of attempting to engage with the crowd for political purposes. Dar responded by asserting his right to communicate with the public, stating, "Above the age of 18, the Government of India gives them the right to vote." Ashraf insisted that Dar should not instigate the crowd for political gain, urging him to limit discussions to sports.

The situation quickly escalated, with Dar insisting that he had every right to be present and engage with the public at a police-organized event. Ashraf accused Dar of disrupting the peace, alleging that he was seeking votes under the guise of participating in a police program.

In a tense moment captured in the video, Ashraf rises from his seat and slaps Dar, calling him a "nonsense man" who doesn't know how to talk to people. Dar immediately appeals to the police present at the scene, demanding Ashraf's arrest and warning them that the incident has been recorded on camera.

Read Also
'Supports Kashmir Cause From London': Former Srinagar Deputy Mayor Shares Picture Of Omar Abdullah &...
article-image

Dar confronts Ashraf, saying, "I will teach you a lesson." The video concludes with the situation unresolved, 

As the video continues to circulate on social media, it has sparked outrage and calls for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Police Marathon: Pylon Collapse Injures Police Official & Participant; Horrific Visuals...

Kolkata Police Marathon: Pylon Collapse Injures Police Official & Participant; Horrific Visuals...

Watch: DDC Member Slaps AAP Leader Jibran Dar Over 'Inciting Youth To Vote For Party' During...

Watch: DDC Member Slaps AAP Leader Jibran Dar Over 'Inciting Youth To Vote For Party' During...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 21-01-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 21-01-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan...

West Bengal: TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee To Lead 'All-Faith' Rally In Kolkata On January 22

West Bengal: TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee To Lead 'All-Faith' Rally In Kolkata On January 22

Video: BJP Claims Rahul Gandhi 'Lost Cool' After Crowd Raised 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Modi Modi' Slogans In...

Video: BJP Claims Rahul Gandhi 'Lost Cool' After Crowd Raised 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Modi Modi' Slogans In...