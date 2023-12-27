'Supports Kashmir Cause From London': Former Srinagar Deputy Mayor Shares Picture Of Omar Abdullah & Nidhi Razdan Together In UK

Rumors have persistently circulated about the relationship between former Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah and senior journalist Nidhi Razdan. While neither of them has publicly acknowledged any close association, the topic continues to surface in social media discussions from time to time.

Recently, a photo, purportedly taken in London, has reignited speculation. Following the viral spread of this image featuring the politician-journalist duo on Tuesday, political adversaries of the National Conference leader seized the opportunity to criticise him.

Sheikh Imran, the former deputy mayor of Srinagar, shared the picture from his X handle. In caption to the picture, Imran wrote, "Mr. #FarooqAbdullah is eager for a dialogue with Pakistan, and #OmarAbdullah seems to ardently supports the Kashmir cause from London. Attached is a self-explanatory image; without requiring additional context, I present proof of Omar Abdullah and a female journalist joyfully celebrating Christmas in UK. PS - The daily wage workers associated with JKNC should feel ashamed, and the greater their distress, the more pictures will come to light."

Mr. #FarooqAbdullah is eager for a dialogue with Pakistan, and #OmarAbdullah seems to ardently supports the Kashmir cause from London.



Attached is a self-explanatory image; without requiring additional context,

I present proof of Omar Abdullah and a female journalist joyfully… https://t.co/fm3sYhEvDy pic.twitter.com/SlxORhZRZI — Sheikh Imran (@imrankehwah) December 26, 2023

Several years ago, social media users observed and highlighted instances where Omar Abdullah and Nidhi Razdan seemed to be participating in video calls from the same location.

Same wallpaper in the background?



Shhhhhhh humko kuch nahi pata 😂 pic.twitter.com/I6YYRxMLzS — Mayur Sejpal 🇮🇳 (@mayursejpal) September 23, 2020

Speculation about the relationship between Omar Abdullah and Nidhi Razdan has been ongoing for years. Additionally, a photograph capturing the duo on an airplane circulated widely, contributing to the persistent discussions surrounding their association.

Old affair ! Old love !

Old girlfriend ! Old Dating !



Nidhi Razdan and Omar Abdullah !@Nidhi pic.twitter.com/E4LuLosE2N — Joy Paul (@JpJoy9) September 15, 2020

Omar Abdullah entered into marriage with Payal Nath in 1994 but went through a separation in 2011. Nath claimed that she had not received any support from Abdullah since 2013. In 2016, she was removed from the government bungalow she had been residing in. Despite Omar Abdullah seeking divorce through legal channels, the courts declined to grant it without the consent of Payal Nath.