Omar Abdullah Refutes LG's Claim Of Not Putting J&K Leaders Under House Arrest; Shares Photos Of His Residence Gate Sealed By Chains

Refuting the claim of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha that no one has been arrested or put under house arrest due to political reasons in J&K ahead of verdict on Article 370, The National Conference on Monday claimed that senior party leader Omar Abdullah has been locked inside his house ahead of the hearing of the Supreme Court's verdict on the viability of abrogating Article 370.

Omar Abdullah shared pictures of the chains put on his gate on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

Dear Mr LG these chains that have been put on my gate have not been put by me so why are you denying what your police force has done. It’s also possible you don’t even know what your police is doing? Which one is it? Are you being dishonest or is your police acting independent of… https://t.co/HFr2bLr7EP pic.twitter.com/b4Xye8RnoJ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 11, 2023

