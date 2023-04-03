WATCH: Congress rally in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur ends in chaos; stage collapses |

The Mashal Shanti rally organized by Congress in Bilaspur started on a good note, but ended in chaos when the stage collapsed during the conclusion of the rally on Sunday. The incident occurred when State President Mohan Markam was addressing the workers and overcrowding on the stage caused it to collapse. Several leaders fell from the stage, and many Congress leaders were injured.

About Congress' Save Democracy, Mashal Shanti March rally

Congress organized the Save Democracy, Mashal Shanti rally in Bilaspur to protest against the termination of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership. The Mashal rally started from Gandhi Chowk and reached Devkinandan Chowk via the main road of the city. The rally was going smoothly until the stage collapsed.

A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Stage breaks down during torch rally organized by Congress to protest against termination of Rahul Gandhi's membership of Lok Sabha in Bilaspur. (02.04.23) pic.twitter.com/PjnXREl5JN — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

Previous incident of Mashal rally in Jagdalpur

On March 31, Congress organized a torch rally in Jagdalpur, where eight Congress workers were burnt due to a fire. The workers suffered burns on various parts of their bodies, including the face, hands, and feet.

Leaders injured in the stage collapse

The stage collapse in Bilaspur caused many local leaders, including State President Mohan Markam, State in-charge Chandan Yadav, MLA Shailesh Pandey, and District President Vijay Kesarwani, to fall from the stage. While Markam and Yadav narrowly escaped, many other Congress leaders were injured.

The stage collapse incident has raised questions on the system and sparked protests from the opposition. When the state president was questioned about the incident, he avoided the matter, causing further speculation. The incident has caused concern among the public about the safety measures taken during political rallies and events.

