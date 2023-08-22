Watch: Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Slams Dainik Jagran For Spreading Fake News On Indian Army's Surgical Strike In PoK

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Tuesday slammed Dainik Jagran after the Hindi national daily published a news report claiming that the Indian Army had conducted a surgical strike across the border in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

The newspaper claimed in its front page that the Army entered 2.5 km inside PoK in Niakal sector of Kotli and destroyed four terrorist launching pads.

But the Indian Army rubbished this news and clarified that they killed two terrorists and foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Balakot sector.

Shrinate took to her X (formerly Twitter) to slam the newspaper and also accused it of being BJP in Bihar and UP, without taking the saffron party's name in her tweet.

"Dainik Jagran is the biggest Hindi newspaper of the country. Goes from village to village. People read with passion and believe that the newspaper publishes true news.

"Today Dainik Jagran published a fake news of eight columns on its front page whose headline was 'India again surgical strike on Pakistan'

"But the Indian Army denied this news and declared it as Fake News. But this big news published on the front page reached every house, WhatsApp University also used a lot," Shrinate tweeted.

"This raises a number of questions:

• Did Dainik Jagran confirm this news with army or government?

• Was such a big news published without checking it?

• Who was the source of this news, who wanted to spread this false news?

• Who in Jagran is responsible for spreading this fake news?

• Was this false news deliberately published to spread propaganda?

• Who benefits from publishing such news?

"This newspaper is called the mouthpiece of which party in UP and Bihar? Everyone knows this! The answers are right in front of you," Shrinate concluded.

