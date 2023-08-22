Indian Army Denies Reports Of Conducting Surgical Strike Across LoC In PoK, Says ‘Major Infiltration Bid Foiled In Poonch’

Representative pic (ANI)

The Indian Army on Tuesday (August 22) denied reports that it conducted surgical strike across the border in Pakistan on August 21-22. A Hindi national daily, Dainik Jagran, said in its frontpage headline that troops of the Indian Army entered 2-2.5km inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in Niakal sector of Kotli and destroyed four terrorist launching pads. However, the reports were not confirmed by the Army. Instead, the Army said that wo terrorists were killed and a major infiltration bid foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Balakote sector.

Infiltration attempt foiled in Poonch

According to reports, the security forces also recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition including one AK 47, two magazines, 30 rounds. Two hand grenades and Pakistan-origin medicine was also recovered, Indian Army said in a statement. The Army reportedly said that intelligence inputs were received from multiple intelligence agencies and police revealed the presence of terrorists waiting across the LoC to enter from the Balakote sector.

Two terrorists were detected by troops making attempts to cross the LoC on Monday (August 21) morning. The weather was inclement and the terrorists tried to take advantage of it.

The Army fired at them and one of the terrorist had fallen on the ground. Additional troops were then moved into the area and search operations were held on Monday afternoon. Reports said that both the injured terrorists succumbed to their injuries later.

"As per intelligence Inputs, the two terrorists who attempted to infiltrate were injured due to fire from their own troops but still managed to return across the LC and later they succumbed to their injuries. Own troops continue to remain on alert and maintain vigil to foil any attempts of infiltration," the Army statement said.

