President Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates Yashoda Medicity In Ghaziabad

President Murmu opens Yashoda Medicity, says healthcare integral part of national development

Ghaziabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said that healthcare is an integral part of national development, and no citizen should be deprived of effective medical services.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Yashoda Medicity, a private hospital, at Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, the president said that by serving in the field of healthcare, medical professionals are also serving the nation.

"I appreciate all of you for your commitment. I am pleased to know that Yashoda Hospital has been working sincerely in line with the national health priorities," she said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel were among those present at the event.

Emphasising the role of healthcare in nation-building, the president said, "Health service is an integral part of national development.

"Protecting people from diseases and improving their health standards is among the top priorities of the government, which is continuously expanding health infrastructure and medical services across the country." "These efforts will contribute to building a healthy and developed India," she added.

The president also called for the active participation of all the stakeholders, including the private sector, to ensure that quality healthcare reaches every corner of the country.

"No citizen should be deprived of effective medical services. Good private institutions can play a valuable role in achieving this goal," she said.

"Many economically weaker people also contribute to the nation's development. Their lives are precious, and they too must receive full support and access to healthcare," she emphasised.

"I believe that discharging social responsibility along with health responsibility should be the priority of medical institutions," the president said.

Murmu also appreciated the managing director of Yashoda Medicity, Dr P N Arora, for opening the facility in the name of his mother.

"Naming the hospital after our mother, Yashoda ji, is an example of Indian traditions and indigenous spirit," Murmu said, as she hoped that the institute would give special emphasis on medical research with the spirit of Swadeshi.

President Murmu also took a tour of the hospital and said that for the first time she saw such a modern facility, where all diagnostics and treatment facilities are available under one roof, which would save precious time of the patients, officials said.

India is moving towards rapid development, and this will only be possible if every citizen remains healthy, she said.

The president also suggested that Yashoda Medicity collaborate with institutes such as IIT-Bombay to adopt indigenous technologies like gene therapy for cancer treatment.

The chairman of Yashoda Medicity, Dr Arora, told reporters that the hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, experienced doctors and trained staff.

"It will not only be a centre for modern medical services, but also a symbol of patient-centred care and health awareness," Arora said.

The aim of the institution is not only to treat diseases, but also to promote health education in society, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)