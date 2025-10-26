 President Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates Yashoda Medicity In Ghaziabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPresident Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates Yashoda Medicity In Ghaziabad

President Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates Yashoda Medicity In Ghaziabad

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Yashoda Medicity, a private hospital, at Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, the president said that by serving in the field of healthcare, medical professionals are also serving the nation.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
President Murmu opens Yashoda Medicity, says healthcare integral part of national development |

Ghaziabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said that healthcare is an integral part of national development, and no citizen should be deprived of effective medical services.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Yashoda Medicity, a private hospital, at Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, the president said that by serving in the field of healthcare, medical professionals are also serving the nation.

"I appreciate all of you for your commitment. I am pleased to know that Yashoda Hospital has been working sincerely in line with the national health priorities," she said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel were among those present at the event.

FPJ Shorts
'No Change In Kerala's Curriculum Due To Signing Of PM SHRI Scheme MoU': State Education Minister V. Sivankutty
'No Change In Kerala's Curriculum Due To Signing Of PM SHRI Scheme MoU': State Education Minister V. Sivankutty
US Life Insurers, Not LIC, Led Recent Adani Investments
US Life Insurers, Not LIC, Led Recent Adani Investments
J&K CM Omar Abdullah Calls For Quality & Innovation In Higher Education
J&K CM Omar Abdullah Calls For Quality & Innovation In Higher Education
NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card Released; Over 74,000 Candidates Expected To Take Exam On October 29
NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card Released; Over 74,000 Candidates Expected To Take Exam On October 29

Emphasising the role of healthcare in nation-building, the president said, "Health service is an integral part of national development.

"Protecting people from diseases and improving their health standards is among the top priorities of the government, which is continuously expanding health infrastructure and medical services across the country." "These efforts will contribute to building a healthy and developed India," she added.

Read Also
Mumbai: Amit Shah To Inaugurate India Maritime Week 2025 At Goregaon On October 27; All You Need To...
article-image

The president also called for the active participation of all the stakeholders, including the private sector, to ensure that quality healthcare reaches every corner of the country.

"No citizen should be deprived of effective medical services. Good private institutions can play a valuable role in achieving this goal," she said.

"Many economically weaker people also contribute to the nation's development. Their lives are precious, and they too must receive full support and access to healthcare," she emphasised.

"I believe that discharging social responsibility along with health responsibility should be the priority of medical institutions," the president said.

Murmu also appreciated the managing director of Yashoda Medicity, Dr P N Arora, for opening the facility in the name of his mother.

"Naming the hospital after our mother, Yashoda ji, is an example of Indian traditions and indigenous spirit," Murmu said, as she hoped that the institute would give special emphasis on medical research with the spirit of Swadeshi.

President Murmu also took a tour of the hospital and said that for the first time she saw such a modern facility, where all diagnostics and treatment facilities are available under one roof, which would save precious time of the patients, officials said.

India is moving towards rapid development, and this will only be possible if every citizen remains healthy, she said.

The president also suggested that Yashoda Medicity collaborate with institutes such as IIT-Bombay to adopt indigenous technologies like gene therapy for cancer treatment.

The chairman of Yashoda Medicity, Dr Arora, told reporters that the hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, experienced doctors and trained staff.

Read Also
'I Respectfully Bow Down To Devotees Observing Fast': PM Modi On Chhath Puja 'Kharna'
article-image

"It will not only be a centre for modern medical services, but also a symbol of patient-centred care and health awareness," Arora said.

The aim of the institution is not only to treat diseases, but also to promote health education in society, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Kick Off Bihar Election Campaign On October 29–30

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Kick Off Bihar Election Campaign On October 29–30

President Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates Yashoda Medicity In Ghaziabad

President Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates Yashoda Medicity In Ghaziabad

On Camera: Elderly Man Dies After Being Thrown Into Air By Stray Bull In UP's Moradabad

On Camera: Elderly Man Dies After Being Thrown Into Air By Stray Bull In UP's Moradabad

‘Drunk Drivers Are Terrorists': Hyderabad Top Cop After 20 Killed In Kurnool Bus Fire Tragedy

‘Drunk Drivers Are Terrorists': Hyderabad Top Cop After 20 Killed In Kurnool Bus Fire Tragedy

'Direct Flights Between China And India Are Now Reality,' Says Chinese Embassy Spokesperson Yu Jing

'Direct Flights Between China And India Are Now Reality,' Says Chinese Embassy Spokesperson Yu Jing