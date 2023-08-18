Kashmir News: Indian Army, Baramulla Police Arrest 8 Cross-Border Terror Associates, Grenades Recovered

FPJ

The joint forces of Baramulla Police and Indian Army's 16 Sikh Light Infantry arrested three cross-border terror associates and recovered grenades from them on Friday after busting the first module earlier on August 8 in Jammu and Kashmir.

SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure said, "A total of five terrorists in another module were arrested from Powarian Thajal of the Uri area on August 11 in a joint operation." He also said authorities recovered four hand grenades, two pistols, two pistol magazines, 10 live rounds and Rs 50,000 cash from the terrorists. Nagpure further said a four-wheeler vehicle was also seized from their possession.

Meanwhile, two cases were registered after eight accused were arrested by security forces. The investigation of the two modules is underway within the ULPA and Arms Act.

SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure (second from right) speaks during a press conference on Friday. | Sajad Hameed

The police also said the two terror modules were involved in the cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan-based terror handlers and its further distribution to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities.

During press conference, Nagpure said: "We have successfully busted two terror modules. The first module was busted on August 8. The joint forces of Baramulla Police and Army's 16 Sikh Light Infantry arrested three cross-border terror associates and recovered grenades from them.”

