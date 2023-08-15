'Human Rights Record In Kashmir Has Improved': J&K Activist Shehla Rashid Praises PM Modi Govt

ANI

Human Rights activist Shehla Rashid on Tuesday praised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government and the Lt. Governor of Jammu & Kashmir for improving the situation in the valley and helping save lives.

IAS officer Rashid is one of the petitioners who challenged the constitutional validity of abrogation of Article 370 but later withdrew her name from the list.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre decided to strip the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and bifurcate it into two Union territories.

"However inconvenient it may be to admit this, the human rights record in Kashmir has improved under the @narendramodi government and @OfficeOfLGJandK administration.

"By a purely utilitarian calculus, the govt's clear stance has helped save lives overall. That's my angle," Rashid tweeted.

She also reposted Rayees Mattoo's video in which he spoke about waving the Indian tricolour and even he praised the BJP government for bringing development in J&K.

Rayees is the brother of Hizbul terrorist Javed Mattoo, who is among the top targets in J&K on the list of security agencies.

Rayees Mattoo waves tiranga from his house

A video of Rayees waving the tiranga from his house on August 14 went viral on social media.

"I waved the Tiranga from my heart. There was no pressure from anyone...Saare jahaan se achha Hindustan hamara, hum bulbule hain iske ye gulistan hamara.

"There is development. For the first time I am sitting at my shop on 14th August, it used to be shut for 2-3 days. The previous political parties were playing games...

"My brother became one (a terrorist) in 2009, we don't know anything about him after that...If he is alive, I urge him to come back...

"The situation has changed, Pakistan can't do anything...Hum Hindustani theyy, hain aur rahenge," Mattoo said.