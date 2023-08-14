J&K LG's Office Drops 'Sher' From Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre: Report

Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre | Facebook

In a possible indication of name change of Srinagar's Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre, the LG office's communications dropped the 'sher' title from the convention centre's name. The title 'sher' was in honour of Sheikh Abdullah, one of the leading political figures of Jammu and Kashmir. Sheikh Abdullah's son Farooq Abdullah and grandson Omar Abdullah head the National Conference (NC) party.

Until Saturday, the official communications from Jammu and Kashmir LG's office referred to the centre as ‘Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre’ (SKICC). However, on August 13, the official communication referred to the convention centre as ‘Kashmir International Convention Centre’ (KICC).

However, no official communication has been made in connection to the case so far. There were indications regarding name change in 2020 as well from the LG administration.

The convention centre was constructed in the year 1977 by renowned architect Joseph Stein. The centre was named after 'Sher-i-Kashmir' (Lion of Kashmir), a title which was given to Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, one of the leading political figures from Jammu and Kashmir at that time.

Tiranga Rally From Kashmir International Convention Centre

On Sunday (August 13), Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flaged off the Tiranga Rally from KICC or ‘Kashmir International Convention Centre’ (KICC) to Botanical Garden on the banks of Dal Lake to celebrate "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" ahead of Independence Day.

"Youth of Jammu and Kashmir are moving forward and fulfilling the PM's vision to make the country developed till 2047. When India will become a developed nation, Jammu and Kashmir's contribution will be equal to other state's contribution," said LG Manoj Sinha.

