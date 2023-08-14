Independence Day 2023: Brother Of Hizbul Terrorist Hoists Tricolour At Home In J&K's Sopore (WATCH)

A picture has gone viral showing Rayees Mattoo, brother of active terrorist Javid Mattoo, hoisting the Tricolour at his home in North Kashmir's Sopore district on Sunday. The picture which came just two days ahead of the Independence Day, went viral on social media platforms and 'X' (formerly known as Twitter). Rayees Mattoo's brother Javid is a terrorist associated with the terror outfit Hizbul Mujhaideen.

Reports claim that terrorist Javid is hiding and operating from Pakistan. He fled to Pakistan over a decade ago, according to reports. News channels showed the video of Javid's brother Rayees Mattoo hoisting the national flag at his Sopore home.

Watch: Brother of active Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Javid Mattoo, hoisted the tricolour at his Sopore residence ahead of Independence Day.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Jammu and Kashmir

On Sunday (August 13), Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the Tiranga Rally from SKICC to Botanical Garden on the banks of Dal Lake. The initiative was under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ ahead of Independence Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "The youth and youngsters in Jammu and Kashmir are moving forward and are contributing towards fulfilling PM's vision to make the country developed by the year 2047 and when India will become a developed nation, Jammu and Kashmir's contribution will be equal to the contribution of other states."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been made in the valley ahead of Independence Day 2023, said ADGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

"We are feeling proud that we were part of the 'Tiranga Rally' today. This year's rally was bigger than last year's. We want to work together for the peace of the nation. All the necessary security arrangements are being done for Independence Day," said DGP, J&K, Dilbagh Singh on Sunday (August 13).