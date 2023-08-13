Independence Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Urges Nation To Change Their Social Media DP Under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the nation to change their DP on social media accounts to Tiranga. PM Narendra Modi has asked the people of India to change the DP under the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. Narendra Modi asked the nation to extend their support to deepen the bond between the country and its people. The idea behind the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people of the country and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

PM Modi changes his DP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted "In the spirit of the Har Ghar Tiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us." PM Narendra Modi has also changed his DP on social media to the National Flag.

Har Ghar Tiranga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage the people of the country to bring the Tiranga to their home and hoist it to mark India’s 76 years of independence. As per the Prime Minister, the relationship of the people of the country with the tricolor has always been more formal and institutional than personal.

Personal connection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that bringing the National Flag home collectively as a nation in the 76 years of independence becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building.

Schools remain open on Sunday

Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday issued orders for schools to remain open for the implementation of the Har Ghar Tiranga and also Meri Maati, Mera Desh initiatives under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme. This is the first time in the history of Uttar Pradesh that schools have remained open on Sunday on the directions of the State Government. As per the order, poetry recitation has been organised in all the schools on August 13.

