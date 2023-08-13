Independence Day 2023: 'Tiranga Rally' In Kashmir's Srinagar Sees Massive Participation

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023
J&K Guv Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off and participated in the 'Tiranga Rally' in Srinagar.
The rally witnessed a massive participation from all sections of the society.
Residents of Srinagar, along with security forces, joined the Yatra to honor the sacrifices of brave individuals who laid down their lives for the unity and integrity of the nation.
The rally also passed by banks of iconic Dal lake to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ ahead of Independence Day.
A strong sense of patriotism and national pride was evident during the grand Tiranga Rally.
The CRPF also led a bike Tiranga Rally in Srinagar.
The rally also witnessed a presence of women participants in remarkable numbers.
Enthusiastic kids raising the tricolour during the Tiranga rally in Srinagar.