 Ladakh: 9 Soldiers Feared Dead, Several Injured After Indian Army Vehicle Crashes Into A Gorge Near Leh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLadakh: 9 Soldiers Feared Dead, Several Injured After Indian Army Vehicle Crashes Into A Gorge Near Leh

Ladakh: 9 Soldiers Feared Dead, Several Injured After Indian Army Vehicle Crashes Into A Gorge Near Leh

The troops were moving from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh when the accident happened.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Nine soldiers were killed and another was critically injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh's Nyoma, the officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Leh P D Nitya said the Army vehicle, with 10 personnel on board, was on its way to Nyoma from Leh when its driver lost control and it plunged into a gorge at 4.45 pm.

A police team rushed to the spot and all the injured soldiers were shifted to an Army medical facility where eight personnel were declared dead. Another jawan died subsequently, she said.

The officer said one more jawan was undergoing treatment and his condition was stated to be "critical".

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ayodhya Gears Up for Grand Ram Temple Consecration: Kumbh-like Festivities & Facilities Await

Ayodhya Gears Up for Grand Ram Temple Consecration: Kumbh-like Festivities & Facilities Await

Nuh Violence: All Demolitions Were As Per Law, Haryana Govt Informs HC

Nuh Violence: All Demolitions Were As Per Law, Haryana Govt Informs HC

Ladakh: 9 Soldiers Feared Dead, Several Injured After Indian Army Vehicle Crashes Into A Gorge Near...

Ladakh: 9 Soldiers Feared Dead, Several Injured After Indian Army Vehicle Crashes Into A Gorge Near...

India Clean Air Summit To Be Held From Aug 23-25; ICAS To Identify Areas To Achieve Sustainable...

India Clean Air Summit To Be Held From Aug 23-25; ICAS To Identify Areas To Achieve Sustainable...

India Imposes 40% Duty On Onion Exports Till December 31 To Improve Local Supplies

India Imposes 40% Duty On Onion Exports Till December 31 To Improve Local Supplies