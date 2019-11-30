Watch: Congress candidate brandishes pistol to deter opponents in Jharkhand

In a brazen show of might, a Congress candidate KN Tripathi has brandished a pistol after a scuffle broke out between BJP and Congress supporters in Palamu area on Saturday during the first phase of polling for the assembly elections in the state.

According to information, it all started when supporters of BJP candidate Alok Chaurasia allegedly stopped Tripathi from going to a polling booth in the area.

Some supporters also allegedly resorted to stone-pelting after which Tripathi took out the firearm and waved it purportedly in his bid to deter opponents and create fear. He can be seen accompanied by his security guards in the video.