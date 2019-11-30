Jharkhand Assembly polls: 62.87 % voting registered in first phase

Jharkhand witnessed around 63 per cent polling in the first phase of the vote in the 13 Assembly constituencies on Saturday.

Defying the Maoist boycott call, voters queued up in large numbers at polling stations since morning to caste their votes.

According to Election Commission, the polling per cent was 62.87 per cent. The highest polling 67.04 per cent was recorded at Bishnunpur and the lowest 57.61 per cent at the Manika seat.

Minor clashes were reported between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in the Daltanganj Assembly seat. Congress candidate K.N. Triptahy waved his licenced revolver in the air after he was stopped from entering a polling booth.

The Election Commission has sought report on the incident and has cancelled his licence.