WATCH: China is prepping for war but our govt is hiding it, claims Rahul Gandhi | ANI

Jaipur: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in Jaipur, Rajasthan claimed on Friday that China is preparing for war, but the government is not accepting it and that it is hiding this fact. The Congress leader's remarks comes amid the December 9 Tawang sector clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers.

Rahul Gandhi is leading the foot march, Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began from Kanyakumari on September 7. The foot march marked its 100 days on Friday, during the 12th day of its Rajasthan leg.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Indian govt is sleeping, claims RaGa

Rahul Gandhi goes on to say, "China's threat is being ignored and there's an attempt to hide the whole issue. They are preparing to launch an offensive against India in the Arunachal and Ladakh side. The Indian govt is sleeping and is hardly ready to accept this fact. The pattern of their actions points out that they are preparing for war. Our governemnt is simply not ready to accept this. The Indian govt works in an event based manner, not strategically. When it come to geo-strategy events don't work, power does."

Talking about the experience of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul said that it was a great experience for him as I come to feel the pain and agony of the people. He said, "in the times of the freedom movement and after that, the leaders were close to the people so they understood the people well, but now there is a gap between leaders and people. I want to remove this gap because unless you yourself don’t feel the pain, you will not understand the pain of the common men," said Rahul. Rahul said ‘when you walk and feel the pain, you better understand the problems of the man on the street.

On the differences between the leaders of the party, Rahul said, "We are not a fascist party. We give liberty to our leaders to have a different view. We don’t threaten anybody. We tolerate until it does not harm the party, if it does, we take action also."

On the question of strengthening the party, he said that we have to give space to our workers who fight for the party on the ground; our position is clear: we have to listen to the grassroots workers.

He said people love Congress and it was evident in every state. We have a strong base of supporters in every state and it is not only our workers but the people of the country who are also with us. ‘The day Congress will identify itself and reach its roots no one will be able to defeat Congress,’ said Rahul adding that it is a long process and the party is in the transition phase for this.

He said that "I have differences with BJP but BJP is clear about what it is and whatever it is doing is good for us and the transition of the Congress party."

He once again alleged BJP and RSS of running a campaign to defame him and the Congress party but said that it is only the Congress party that fights with the BJP. He said, "I have respect for other parties but it is only Congress that has national vision."

The Tawang clash

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

"On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the Army said in a statement.

"Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," it said.

The Army statement did not mention the number of troops involved in the face-off and those injured in the incident.

Read Also Amid recent border skirmish in Tawang Clash Delhi CM Kejriwal pitches for putting full stop on trade...