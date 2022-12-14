Amid recent border skirmish in Tawang Clash Delhi CM Kejriwal pitches for putting full stop on trade with China

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal |

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has pitched for stopping of trade with China over the December 9 clashes along the Line of Actual Control between the Indian and Chinese forces at the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asked why India is not stopping trade with China. Most of the goods imported from China, are also made in Indian market. China will get a lesson from this and employment will be created in India" he added.

Reaction by Kejriwal echoes many Indians who demand for stoppage of trade especially imports from China whenever such border clashes happen.

हम चीन से अपना व्यापार क्यों नहीं बंद करते?



चीन से आयात की जाने वाली अधिकतर वस्तुयें भारत में बनती हैं। इस से चीन को सबक़ मिलेगा और भारत में रोज़गार — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 14, 2022

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

Ties between India and China nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades. Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers and heavy weaponry.

Following the eastern Ladakh standoff, the Indian Army significantly bolstered its operational capabilities along the LAC in the eastern theatre.

The Army put in place an effective surveillance apparatus, and there has been a substantial improvement in overall monitoring of the areas in the last two years, military officials said.

Today, the opposition led by Congres leader Sonia Gandhi staged walkout from Rajya Sabha, accusing the government of not allowing a discussion on the sensitive India-China border issue.

Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, MDMK, Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, Janata Dal-United, DMK, Trinamool Congress, and Telugu Desam Party were among the 17 parties that walked out from the House during 'Zero Hour'.

(With inputs from agencies)