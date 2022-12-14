India-China clash video: Adnan Sami lauds Indian soldiers' courage, says 'doesn't matter if it's old or new'

Singer Adnan Sami | File Photo

Singer Adnan Sami shared a video of a clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers on Wednesday. However, he stated that he is not sure if the video is from the recent Tawang clash.

On Twitter, he wrote that it doesn't matter if the video is new or old and he praised Indian soldiers for the courage with which they are fighting at the border.

"This VDO of a clash between Indian & Chinese soldiers is being shared regarding d Tawang incident. Some r dismissing it as an ‘Old VDO’. It doesn’t matter if it’s old or new… What matters is d courage wt which our soldiers r defending d border! For that, just be grateful (sic)," he tweeted.

Indian troops foiled an incursion attempt by the Chinese army along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

It may be mentioned that the singer is quite vocal about various issues on social media. He is quite active on Twitter and often expresses his views on social issues.

When he said he will 'expose Pakistan's shocking reality'

A few months back, he released a statement suggesting he will expose Pakistan's 'shocking reality.’

He wrote, “Many people ask me why I have such contempt towards Pakistan. The hard truth is that I have absolutely no contempt towards the people of Pakistan who have been good to me. I love everyone who loves me- period. However, I have major issues with the establishment. Those who truly know me will also know what that establishment did to me for many years which ultimately became one of the big reasons for me to leave Pak. One day, soon, I will expose the reality of how they treated me which not many know, least of all the general public which will shock many! I have remained silent about all this for many years but will choose the right moment to tell all.”

Adnan Sami took up citizenship in India in 2016. His mother belonged to Jammu and his father belonged to Pakistan. Born in Britain and hitherto a Canadian citizen, the singer is of Pakistani descent and had been living in India on a visa since March 2001.

He became a sensation in the country with hit songs like 'Kabhi to Nazar Milao' and 'Lift Karaa de'. He has sung for various Bollywood films like Saathiya, Salaam-E-Ishq, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and others.

In 2020, he was honoured with the Padma Shri award for his remarkable contribution to the field of music.