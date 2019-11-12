Watch: CCTV footage of two trains colliding in Hyderabad

Two slow-moving trains collided at Kacheguda Railway station here on Monday, leaving 16 people injured, including a driver who was trapped in his badly mangled cabin for eight hours. The CCTV footage of the collision between Lingampalli-Falaknuma train & Kurnool City-Secunderabad Hundry Express at Kacheguda railway station is now doing rounds on social media.

The video shows the two trains moving towards each other on the same track, before ramming into each other. The impact of the collision was such that it lifted several bogies of the MMTS trains off the tracks. Later, passengers are seen running out of the derailed train after the accident.