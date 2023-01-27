WATCH: Bihar Dy CM's convoy stopped in his constituency Raghopur over lack of basic utilities; Tejashwi loses temper | Twitter video screengrab

The Bihar Dy CM's convoy was stopped, and he was gheraoed in his constituency Raghopur on Thursday. People lay on the roads, demanding roads be built till their villages. The citizens were also seen demanding for basic infrastructure. Many held placards asking the areas be developed in a proper manner.

Yadav was in shock and asked the protesting people to submit a plea at his office. At one point he even lost his temper and shouted on the protestors asking them to give way to his convoy.

Shehzad Poonawala tweeted the video of Yadav losing temper at his constituency people while they demanded for basic utilities.

Watch video here:

Tejashwi did not come out of his car to meet protestors

Prashant Kishor too tweeted the video wherein protestors lay in front of Yadav's car demanding they be heard. He slammed Tejashwi for not even coming out of his car to talk to the protesting people.

Kishor wrote in a tweet on Friday, "After the CM of Bihar, now it is the turn of his Deputy. Angry people lay down on the roads in front of his convoy because the road was not built in his area Raghopur for the last 34 years! Leave aside the matter of work, Bhai Saheb did not even consider it necessary to get down from the car and meet the people.

