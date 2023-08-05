WATCH: Akhilesh Yadav Shares Another Video Of Accident Caused Due To Stray Bulls In Azamgarh

Akhilesh Yadav Shares Another Video Of Accident Caused Due To Stray Bulls | Twitter

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Friday shared a video of accident caused due to bulls running in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav said that the video is from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district. This is not the first time that Akhilesh Yadav has shared such a video of an accident caused due to stray cattle in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav has been raising the issue of stray cattle and stray bulls in Uttar Pradesh frequently. He has been targetting the Yogi Adityanath Government over the issue of stray cattle in Uttar Pradesh.

In the video shared by Akhilesh Yadav, it can be seen that two bulls are running in the middle of the road during day time in heavy traffic. One bull jumps and falls over a car and the other bull helps it to get up. A bike rider also falls from his bike after seeing the bull coming towards him. The bike rider leaves the bike in middle of the road and gives side to the bulls running from behind.

Stray cattle a serious problem

Stray bulls and stray cattle is a serious problem in Uttar Pradesh. Accidents occur frequently in the state due to stray cattle roaming freely on main roads amid traffic. State government needs to address the issue as they also cause damage to farm produce apart from causing accidents. Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav shared a video of an accident caused due to bull fighting in the middle of the road in Kaushambi.