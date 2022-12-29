WATCH: Akhilesh Yadav says 'Politicians lose their soul after joining BJP'

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav | PTI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a fresh attack on the Bharatiye Janata Party (BJP) at a press conference on Thursday.

"Politicians lose their soul after joining the BJP. They are not able to see anything," Akhilesh said.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also blamed the BJP for failing to protect political reservations for backward groups after the Allahabad High Court quashed the state government's notification that instituted reservations for other backward classes (OBCs) in local body polls

"BJP wants the votes of the backward but does not want to give them a share in power.

"The BJP has always had a step-motherly attitude towards the backward and Dalits. Today the reservation of backward classes was taken away, tomorrow it is the turn of Dalits," Akhilesh said.

The 49-year-old also went on to compare the BJP with the Congress, saying that both parties "are the same."

Akhilesh also accused the government of discrimination.

"The government is continuously discriminating, if a fight has to be fought in the Supreme Court, the SP will also go to the court," Akhilesh said.

