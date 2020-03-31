Watch: Ahmedabad Police upturns vegetable vendors' carts amid coronavirus lockdown

The novel coronavirus lockdown appears to have brought out the best and the worst in people, and no one, it would seem, is exempt. From stories of how people are going out of their way to help others, to over-zealous and at times harmful reactions -- there have been many an incident.

On Tuesday we added another to the list, after police officials in Ahmedabad were seen upturning the carts of vegetable vendors. In the videos the vendors can be seen dispersing as the officials arrive on the scene. However, it does not end their. Uniformed police officials then proceed to walk up to the carts and upturn them so all the produce scatters on the road.

A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by several people including India Today journalist, Shiv Aroor. In the post he added that the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner had suspended an Inspector and other officials in response.